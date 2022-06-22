Recycling Co. To Settle PFAS Suit By Funding Water Cleanup

By Clark Mindock (June 22, 2022, 7:34 PM EDT) -- An industrial plastic recycling facility in Georgia agreed Wednesday to fund $10,000 in water quality improvements and change its wastewater handling processes to get out of a suit alleging the recycler and other companies contaminated area water. IMACC Corp. and plaintiff Jarrod Johnson, a resident of Rome, Georgia, and the leader of a proposed class, filed the consent decree in Georgia federal court. The suit argued that IMACC and dozens of other companies were responsible for the discharge of wastewater containing per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, into the city of Dalton's Publicly Owned Treatment Works. In the settlement, IMACC agreed...

