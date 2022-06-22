You Have 1 Week To Decide, Appeals Court Tells Dallas Judge

By Michelle Casady (June 22, 2022, 7:25 PM EDT) -- In a contentious business divorce case between two owners of a home security firm, a Texas appellate court has ordered a Dallas trial judge to hurry up and decide long-pending motions by the parties. The appellate panel gave Dallas County District Judge Gena Slaughter a one-week deadline to rule on six pending motions that were filed between three and 22 months ago and stayed a June 27 trial setting in the case involving the owners of Spy Games LLC. There were no reasons reflected in the docket that would have prevented Judge Slaughter from timely ruling on the motions, the panel wrote...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS