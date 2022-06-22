EPA Delays Greenhouse Gas Regs As Court Ruling Looms

By Keith Goldberg (June 22, 2022, 10:30 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration has pushed back the release of plans to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from the power sector until next year, just as the U.S. Supreme Court could limit the scope of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's climate change authority. Contained in the semiannual regulatory agenda released by the White House on Tuesday was the EPA's intent to issue its greenhouse gas proposal for new and existing power plants by March 2023. The previous agenda, released last fall, had the EPA slated to issue its power plant proposals next month. The shift comes as the energy and environmental world awaits...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS