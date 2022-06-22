Ex-Fla. Mayor Gillum Indicted On Corruption Charges

By Stewart Bishop (June 22, 2022, 10:17 PM EDT) -- Former Tallahassee, Florida, Mayor Andrew Gillum was indicted Wednesday on corruption charges over the alleged misuse of campaign funds while he was in office and during his 2018 gubernatorial run against Gov. Ron DeSantis. Gillum, 42, was charged along with longtime associate Sharon Janet Lettman-Hicks, 53, with wire fraud and conspiracy. Gillum is also accused of making false statements to the FBI. Former Tallahassee, Florida, Mayor Andrew Gillum, seen in 2018 at a campaign stop in his bid for governor, is accused of soliciting campaign donations and accepting gifts from undercover FBI agents posing as developers in exchange for city support...

