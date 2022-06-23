CBP Settles FOIA Suit Over Foreign Pot Workers Policy

By Sarah Jarvis (June 23, 2022, 6:25 PM EDT) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Davis Wright Tremaine LLP have settled a Freedom of Information Act suit the firm filed over reports the agency decided Canadian cannabis workers weren't eligible to enter the U.S., which led to an overturned internal document contradicting officials. The parties indicated in a three-page joint status report filed Wednesday that they have settled the firm's only remaining claim for attorney fees and costs and asked the court to let them either file another joint report or a stipulation to dismiss the case by Aug. 22. Court documents don't include details about the settlement. In a...

