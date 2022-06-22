Ga. Judges Uphold Insurer's Settlement In Auto Injury Dispute

By Hope Patti (June 22, 2022, 6:16 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Court of Appeals reversed on Wednesday a lower court's ruling denying a Progressive unit's bid to enforce a settlement agreement in an underlying auto injury dispute after an injured driver switched lawyers and tried to negotiate a higher settlement amount. Progressive Mountain Insurance Co.'s offer of $17,500, which was accepted by Ernest Butler's initial counsel, is a binding settlement agreement under Georgia law, according to the panel's opinion. A Georgia appeals court reversed a lower court's ruling, which denied a Progressive unit's bid to enforce a settlement agreement in an underlying auto injury dispute. (Getty Images) "Everyone agrees that...

