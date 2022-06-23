Unions Call On FCC To Stop Tegna Go-Private Deal

By Christopher Cole (June 23, 2022, 6:51 PM EDT) -- Two broadcast industry unions want the Federal Communications Commission to reject Tegna's plan to go private in an $8.6 billion deal with hedge fund Standard General, saying the consolidation of TV stations would harm consumers and workers. The NewsGuild-CWA and the National Association of Broadcast Employees and Technicians-CWA petitioned the agency Wednesday to dismiss or deny the hedge fund's proposed takeover of Tegna Inc., pointing to its effect on competition. The deal unveiled in February, which gained Tegna shareholder approval this spring, remains under review at the FCC and U.S. Department of Justice. The commission is studying the public-interest ramifications of...

