Commerce Firms Up Anti-Dumping Duties For Fertilizer Imports

By Nicole Rosenthal (June 23, 2022, 5:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce finalized anti-dumping duties on imports of Russian and Trinidadian fertilizer that were found to be subsidized and sold in the U.S. at unfairly low prices. Commerce's International Trade Administration said that it set an anti-dumping margin of 8.02% for Russia-based producer Public Joint Stock Company Acron after finding that the company dumped foreign urea ammonium nitrate solutions, a type of nitrogen fertilizer used in the U.S. and Europe. Russian producers SBU Azot and PJSC Kuibyshev Azot were given a 122.84% margin, while Nevinnomyssky Azot and EuroChem were hit with 23.98% anti-dumping margins. All other Russian companies...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS