Rapper Jim Jones Gets Photog's Copyright Suit Trimmed

By Jasmin Jackson (June 23, 2022, 6:57 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has tossed some claims in a photographer's copyright suit against hip-hop artist Jim Jones over the cover image for the rapper's 2021 album "The Fraud Department," finding that the disputed cover art was edited enough to help Jones dismiss a portion of the suit. U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel's Wednesday opinion shaves photographer Shane Crowley's suit against the rapper legally known as Joseph Guillermo Jones, dismissing the photographer's claims that Jones violated the Digital Millennium Copyright Act by removing Crowley's copyright-management information from the cover art for "The Fraud Department." According to the opinion, "a...

