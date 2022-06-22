Whistleblowing Citibank Analyst Denied Share Of $400M Fine

By Hailey Konnath (June 22, 2022, 9:50 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday refused to award a Citibank senior risk analyst a cut of the $400 million fine levied against the bank, finding that her whistleblower allegations don't have anything to do with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency's settlement and resulting penalty. U.S. District Judge Denise Cote said plaintiff Tamika Miller's qui tam action centers on allegedly suppressed or tweaked critical audits of Citibank's third-party vendors. Nothing in the order pertaining to the fine suggests it was imposed for deficiencies in Citibank's oversight of third-party vendors, the judge said. "The relator's request must be...

