NYU Prevails In Students' Putative COVID Refund Class Action

By Hailey Konnath (June 23, 2022, 9:52 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday threw out a proposed class action against New York University over its pandemic campus closure, ruling that the named plaintiff's claims don't deserve class treatment and she therefore can't bring the suit in federal court. U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon dismissed the case without prejudice, noting that former graduate student Nelcy Mabel García De León is welcome to refile her breach of contract case in state court. In particular, García De León hasn't demonstrated that her allegations against the university are common to all members of the proposed class, nor has she shown that...

