Drivers Ask 6th Circ. To Revive Ford Truck Fuel Economy MDL

By Linda Chiem (June 23, 2022, 4:28 PM EDT) -- Drivers have urged the Sixth Circuit to revive their consolidated proposed class action alleging Ford Motor Co. manipulated fuel economy tests for F-150 and Ranger pickups, saying a Michigan federal judge improperly ruled that their claims interfered with federal regulators' authority over vehicle fuel economy estimates. Truck owners and lessees from 28 states filed a 56-page opening brief with the Sixth Circuit on Wednesday challenging U.S. District Judge Sean F. Cox's February decision dismantling multidistrict litigation accusing Ford of duping customers into paying a premium for trucks that consumed more fuel than originally thought. They contend on appeal that the judge...

