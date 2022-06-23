3rd Circ. Upholds Tossing of Rutgers Sex Assault Case

By P.J. D'Annunzio (June 23, 2022, 4:21 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit has upheld Rutgers University's win in a lawsuit brought against it over two of its football players allegedly sexually assaulting a college freshman. In a ruling ­­Tuesday, the appeals court said that plaintiff K.L. failed to show the trial court was incorrect in rejecting her claims that Rutgers was "deliberately indifferent" in its response to the alleged sexual assault. "Although the assault K.L. experienced is undeniably tragic, because K.L. fails to raise any disputed issue of material fact, we are constrained to affirm," wrote U.S. District Judge Richard G. Stearns for the District of Massachusetts, sitting on the...

