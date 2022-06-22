Giuliani Associate Lev Parnas Urges No Prison At Sentencing

By Hailey Konnath (June 22, 2022, 11:34 PM EDT) -- Former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas is hoping to avoid prison time when he's sentenced next week for campaign finance violations as well as conspiring to defraud investors in his anti-fraud startup, arguing that he'd cooperated with Congress with its impeachment inquiry into former President Donald Trump. Parnas, 50, asked for a sentence of time served plus supervised release, community service and counseling, according to a redacted version of his sentencing memorandum filed Wednesday in New York federal court. Parnas was convicted of campaign finance violations stemming from an alleged scheme to leverage foreign donations to U.S. political candidates into support...

