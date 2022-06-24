Lender Sues Texas Developer Over Stalled Multifamily Project

By Faith Williams (June 24, 2022, 6:31 PM EDT) -- Mortgage lender Galaxy LLC on Friday lodged a suit in Delaware against Texas development firm Guefen Co. and several of its affiliates for failing to follow through on a contract to build a multimillion-dollar luxury multifamily development in Austin, Texas. In the complaint filed in Delaware's Chancery Court, Galaxy claimed the developers didn't honor their obligation to develop the Haven at Tech Ridge project, causing the lender to lose almost $9 million. The mortgage loan and Galaxy affiliate GRC LLC's equity investment provided 85% of the capital to be used for the development, according to Galaxy's complaint. The parties entered an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS