Real Estate Rumors: Shvo, Midloch, Housing Trust

By Andrew McIntyre (June 23, 2022, 7:09 PM EDT) -- New York developer Shvo is seeking design approval from Miami Beach, Florida, for an office project there, the South Florida Business Journal reported Thursday. Shvo and partner Deutsche Finance America, a private equity arm of Deutsche Finance Group, are hoping to build a five-story building at 1656-1680 Alton Road and 1677 West Ave., and proposal plans call for a total of roughly 250,000 square feet, according to the report. Midloch Investment Partners and Corner Lot Advisors have picked up a Maryland apartment building for $35 million, the Commercial Observer reported Thursday. The deal is for Ashbury Courts, a 156-unit property at 10095...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS