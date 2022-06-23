EU Biz Groups Call For Rules For 3rd Party Litigation Funding

By Irene Madongo (June 23, 2022, 2:58 PM BST) -- Leading European business trade groups have called on the European Union to develop "appropriate" rules to prevent risks caused by third-party funded lawsuits. In a joint statement published Wednesday, 13 organizations raised concerns about third-party litigation funding, where private financiers such as investment funds have confidential deals with lawyers to fund lawsuits in exchange for a cut of any settlement or award. Introducing a "profit-motivated" third party in the traditional attorney-client relationship raises ethical issues, according to the organizations, which include industry bodies Insurance Europe and the European Banking Federation, as well as the lobbying group Business Europe. A concern is...

