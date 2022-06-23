Ga. Biz Court Judge's Exit Sparks Call For Rule Change

By Rosie Manins (June 23, 2022, 5:53 PM EDT) -- Georgia attorneys say the sudden resignation of the state's inaugural business court judge should be a wake-up call for legislators to change a statutory rule that's hampering the court's progress by allowing parties to opt out of its jurisdiction. Georgia State-wide Business Court Judge Walter W. Davis resigned on Wednesday after about two and a half years in the role to return to the private sector. Judge Davis, a Jones Day alum, calls the role the best job he's ever had, and cited two key factors in his decision to leave: the relatively low judicial salary and the court's Legislature-imposed mutual...

