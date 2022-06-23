Latham Adds International Arbitration Expert From WilmerHale

By Rachel Rippetoe (June 23, 2022, 4:18 PM EDT) -- Latham & Watkins LLP has hired a former WilmerHale partner to serve as the global co-chair of its international arbitration practice, the firm announced Thursday. The firm said in a release that John V.H. Pierce, previously the head of international arbitration in the New York office of WilmerHale, has joined the firm as a partner in New York. He will serve as global co-chair of Latham's international arbitration practice and as a member of the litigation and trial department. "I have long admired Latham for the strength of its international platform, its commitment to excellence, its entrepreneurial spirit and its collaborative approach to practice,"...

