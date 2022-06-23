Harvard Can Keep Slave Photos, Court Says In 'Unjust' Ruling

By Chris Villani (June 23, 2022, 12:44 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts' top appellate court on Thursday found that Harvard University does not legally have to hand over pictures of slaves taken for a racist 1850 study to the subjects' descendant, but it called the result "unjust" and said the school could be sued for the way it treated the plaintiff. In a 91-page opinion penned by three justices, the Supreme Judicial Court sharply criticized the actions of Harvard past and present, though the court differed on some issues presented by Tamara Lanier in her 2019 suit. Lanier claims the patriarch of her family, Renty, and his daughter, Delia, are displayed in...

