Enviros, Tribe To Sue Army Corps Over Fish-Farm Approval

By Caleb Symons (June 23, 2022, 7:26 PM EDT) -- A Native American tribe in Washington is among several groups that claim federal approval last year for offshore fish farms violates the Endangered Species Act, since the government did not consult wildlife agencies on the controversial facilities' impact on at-risk species and their habitats. The nonprofit Center for Food Safety announced Wednesday its intention — joined by marine conservation groups, commercial fishing interests and the Quinault Indian Nation — to sue the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers over that approval, which was issued in January 2021. Nationwide Permit 56, authorizing the development of finfish farming structures in oceanic and estuarine waters,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS