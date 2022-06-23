Research Org Mismanaged $3.5B Retirement Plans, Suit Says

By Patrick Hoff (June 23, 2022, 3:38 PM EDT) -- A not-for-profit research organization allowed record-keepers for its $3.5 billion retirement plans to charge excessively high administrative fees and cost employees millions of dollars in benefits, according to a proposed class action filed by six workers in Massachusetts federal court. In a 38-page complaint Wednesday, the employees said The MITRE Corp., its board of directors and its investment advisory committee breached their fiduciary duties under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. According to the complaint, MITRE failed to control administrative costs paid to the two record-keepers for its tax-sheltered annuity plan and qualified retirement plan, allowing the fees to reach nearly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS