Honeywell's Fee Bid In Benefits Suit Is Too Late, UAW Says

By Emily Brill (June 23, 2022, 5:49 PM EDT) -- The United Auto Workers urged a Michigan federal court to reject Honeywell's attempt to force the union to cover over $263,000 of the company's legal fees and costs following Honeywell's win in a decadelong dispute over retirees' entitlement to health care benefits, calling the bid untimely and inappropriate. The UAW argued Wednesday that if Honeywell International Inc. wanted the union to cover a portion of its legal expenses, it should have asked U.S. District Judge Denise P. Hood in 2018. Instead, Honeywell waited until May of this year, and it asked for the payment under the wrong law — the Employee...

