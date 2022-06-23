Developer Asks Judge To Rethink Pollution Exclusion Ruling

By Shane Dilworth (June 23, 2022, 3:04 PM EDT) -- A land developer and its owner urged a Georgia federal judge to rethink a ruling awarding summary judgment to an insurer in a coverage fight over runoff that allegedly damaged a woman's pond, arguing a trial should determine if sediment is a pollutant excluded by the policy. Tiger Creek Development Inc. and David Erickson contended in a brief filed Wednesday that the definition of a pollutant in the policy issued by Employers Mutual Casualty Co., or EMC, does not include soil or sediment. The policyholders also assert that sediment could not be characterized as a pollutant because it is a natural...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS