Bipartisan Bill Looks To Stop Data Sale To 'High-Risk' Nations

By Craig Clough (June 23, 2022, 6:17 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan group of U.S. senators introduced legislation Thursday aimed at giving the federal government the authority to prevent the sale of Americans' personal data to "high-risk" foreign countries such as China. Sens. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., said in a summary of the bill that "vast troves" of Americans' personal information — such as cellphone locations and web browsing activity — are available for purchase on the open market and could pose a threat to national security. The Protecting Americans' Data From Foreign Surveillance Act would authorize the U.S. secretary...

