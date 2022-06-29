Ireland Examinership Becoming Critical In Int'l Insolvency

By Sam Saarsteiner (June 29, 2022, 5:45 PM EDT) -- U.S. companies and their attorneys should be aware of a unique avenue of restructuring in Ireland — examinership — as its importance has been highlighted by a series of recent international restructurings that culminated in examinership petitions to the Irish courts. Examinership is a court-based process, introduced by the Companies (Amendment) Act of 1990.[1] The legislation was unusual in that it is now broadly understood to have been drafted, negotiated and enacted on an emergency basis by the Irish parliament, the Oireachtas, in an attempt to save a company which was structurally important to the survival of the Irish beef market. The origins...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS