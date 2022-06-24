Electric Car Co. CEO's Stock 'Mega Grant' Challenged In Del.

By Jeff Montgomery (June 24, 2022, 5:58 PM EDT) -- A Mullen Automotive Inc. stockholder has launched a proposed Delaware Chancery Court class challenge to a potential multi-step "mega-grant" of the auto and electric car company's equity to its chairman, president and CEO. Shareholder Ram Hari Khadka said in a complaint filed Thursday that stockholders have yet to receive all the information about the performance-based "CEO Award" plan, despite a looming shareholder vote on July 26. As proposed, the plan could give David Michery stock worth $216 million over 2½ years at current share values if all targets are achieved, or $86 million annually on average. That level, the complaint said,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS