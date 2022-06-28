Blank Rome Welcomes DLA Piper Corporate Atty In LA

By James Mills (June 27, 2022, 4:37 PM EDT) -- Blank Rome LLP said it has continued growing its Los Angeles office by adding a DLA Piper corporate attorney as a partner in its corporate, mergers and acquisitions and securities practice group. David E. Parsly, who spent nearly five years at DLA Piper, according to an announcement Thursday, focuses on corporate transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, emerging growth and venture capital financing, joint ventures, corporate restructuring and corporate governance. "I was just really excited to join Blank Rome," Parsly told Law360 Pulse during a Monday morning interview. "I had known about the firm for a number of years. I have a mentor...

