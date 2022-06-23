5th Circ. Grants En Banc Hearing On ATF's Bump Stock Ban

By Mike Curley (June 23, 2022, 6:44 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Thursday vacated a December ruling upholding the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' rule banning bump stocks and granted an en banc rehearing of a suit challenging the rule. According to the court order, a majority of the circuit judges agreed to grant the hearing to Texas resident Michael Cargill, who sued the ATF after surrendering his two bump stocks when the ban was issued. The order vacates the December 2021 decision, in which a three-judge panel held that the ATF's interpretation of the definition of "machine gun" to include bump stocks is correct, as the...

