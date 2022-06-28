Texas Infrastructure Act And Renewables Projects: 1 Year In

By Jennifer Pier (June 28, 2022, 6:26 PM EDT) -- It has been a year since Texas' Lone Star Infrastructure Protection Act, or LIPA, was signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott on June 18, 2021. In the past year, we have seen developers, tax investors and purchasers of renewable energy projects alike address compliance with LIPA in varied ways. In this article, we aim to provide a refresher on LIPA, discuss why renewable energy project developers, owners and investors should be concerned with LIPA, and recommend actions for incorporating LIPA-related provisions into renewable energy development transaction and project financing documents. The Lone Star Infrastructure Protection Act LIPA amends Subtitle C,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS