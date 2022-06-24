Convicted Union Official Can't Obtain Benefits, Judge Says

By Beverly Banks (June 24, 2022, 2:27 PM EDT) -- A toymakers union is not required to pay severance to a former officer who pled guilty in a kickback scheme, a New York federal judge ruled, saying the former official's claims are preempted by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert said in a decision Thursday that the International Union of Allied, Novelty & Production Workers and two of its locals do not owe former official Johnnie Miranti severance pay and medical benefits after he sued the labor organization for denying him compensation. "There can be no doubt that plaintiff is seeking benefits established by ERISA plans...

