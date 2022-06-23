Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

'Absurd' Loophole Keeping Abbott Formula Suits Federal Fails

By Lauren Berg (June 23, 2022, 9:08 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge overseeing multidistrict litigation alleging Abbott Laboratories' Similac infant formula caused a deadly illness in premature babies on Wednesday remanded four of the cases to state court, finding that allowing the medical company to use the "snap removal" loophole would "produce absurd results."

In a 19-page order, U.S. District Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer granted the four remand motions brought by plaintiffs who claim Abbott's infant formula caused newborn babies to develop the deadly intestinal disease necrotizing enterocolitis, finding that the company took advantage of an "absurd" loophole to remove the cases to federal court just because it hadn't...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!