'Absurd' Loophole Keeping Abbott Formula Suits Federal Fails

By Lauren Berg (June 23, 2022, 9:08 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge overseeing multidistrict litigation alleging Abbott Laboratories' Similac infant formula caused a deadly illness in premature babies on Wednesday remanded four of the cases to state court, finding that allowing the medical company to use the "snap removal" loophole would "produce absurd results." In a 19-page order, U.S. District Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer granted the four remand motions brought by plaintiffs who claim Abbott's infant formula caused newborn babies to develop the deadly intestinal disease necrotizing enterocolitis, finding that the company took advantage of an "absurd" loophole to remove the cases to federal court just because it hadn't...

