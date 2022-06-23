Pa. Court Worries Bridge Collapse Case Could Be 'Quagmire'

By Matthew Santoni (June 23, 2022, 9:04 PM EDT) -- Lawsuits over the collapse of a Pittsburgh bridge could turn into a "procedural quagmire" if the National Transportation Safety Board objects to producing inspection reports and maintenance records that several people injured in the fall want in order to prepare their complaints, a Pennsylvania state court judge said Thursday. Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas Judge Philip Ignelzi consolidated three cases in which people who were on the bridge when it collapsed in January were seeking "pre-complaint discovery," but pressed their attorneys for why they couldn't file their complaints against the city of Pittsburgh now or wait until the NTSB finishes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS