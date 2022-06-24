Facebook Says Ad Infringement Suit Targets Wrong Party

By Adam Lidgett (June 24, 2022, 6:00 PM EDT) -- Meta Platforms Inc. wants a California federal court to dismiss a case claiming Facebook allowed an "epidemic" of copyright infringement to flourish on its platform, saying the suit is trying to hold the wrong party responsible. In a Thursday motion, Meta said the court should dismiss a proposed class action launched in April by independent artist Jennifer Cook, because instead of trying to fight the accused third-party infringers, she is trying to hold Facebook responsible for their acts. "There are no plot twists or other facts that make this case special and it fails for the same reason its many similar...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS