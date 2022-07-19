Ericsson Sues Apple Again In Standard-Essential Patent Row

By Alex Baldwin (July 19, 2022, 7:37 PM BST) -- Ericsson has brought another patent infringement lawsuit against Apple in London, claiming that the U.S. tech giant's flagship iPhone infringes four patents for standard-essential 4G and 5G technology. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson said that Apple refused to take a new license for the four patents to cover the iPhone 13 and the iPhone SE after its most recent license expired on Jan. 15, according to a High Court claim filed on June 6 and recently made public. The Swedish telecoms giant maintained that it offered Apple a license to four patents on fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory or FRAND terms, and that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS