Pebblebrook Inks $174M Deal For Rhode Island Resort

By Faith Williams (June 24, 2022, 1:56 PM EDT) -- Real estate investment trust Pebblebrook Hotel Trust announced Friday its purchase of Gurney's Newport Resort & Marina in Newport, Rhode Island, for $174 million with plans for physical and operational changes to drive increased cash flow. The REIT is planning to upgrade the resort's landscaping, lobby, guestrooms and bathrooms. The trust could also potentially add a market, renovate the restaurants and bars, relocate and upgrade the spa, and add new activities and amenities, according to the press release. The 10-acre waterside resort has 360-degree views of the Narragansett Bay and Newport Harbor and features 257 guest rooms, including 18 suites and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS