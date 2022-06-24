Walgreens Inks $105M Deal To End Investor Suit Over Merger

By Emilie Ruscoe (June 24, 2022, 9:54 PM EDT) -- Pharmacy chain Walgreens and two of its former executives have agreed to pay $105 million to end investor claims the company touted overly rosy ​​financial projections as it sought shareholder approval of its plan to complete the acquisition of Swiss-based pharmacy chain operator Alliance Boots GmbH. In a proposed settlement agreement filed Thursday in Chicago federal court, Walgreen Co. investor Industriens Pensionsforsikring A/S told U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman that the settlement was the result of mediation and had involved well-informed, arm's-length negotiations, noting that the deal was only reached after "more than seven years of highly contested and vigorous...

