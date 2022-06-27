Appeals Court Says Attys Had Enforceable Lien To Get Fees

By Kelcey Caulder (June 27, 2022, 7:16 PM EDT) -- A Georgia law firm and two of its attorneys have a valid lien on bank accounts seized from two former clients in a criminal case over the alleged sale of synthetic THC at a rural convenience store, the Georgia Court of Appeals ruled Thursday. McDonald & Cody LLC and its attorneys, Sam Sliger and Steve Maples, can enforce the lien to collect fees they're owed by a couple who hired them in a dispute with the state over property the government seized in relation to criminal conspiracy allegations over the alleged illegal substance sales, the court said in its ruling....

