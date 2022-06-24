Vinson & Elkins Names 3 Int'l Dispute Resolution Heads

By Emily Lever (June 24, 2022, 1:43 PM EDT) -- Vinson & Elkins LLP announced Friday it has named three new leaders in its international arbitration practice based in Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East and North Africa, reflecting the internationalization of the practice. Nabeel Ikram, Camilo Cardozo and Louise Woods will oversee the firm's international dispute resolution practice in the MENA region, the Americas and Europe, respectively. The Texas-founded firm currently employs 44 lawyers in that practice. Cardozo, who arrived at Vinson & Elkins' New York office in 2019 from Paul Hastings LLP, is a specialist in international disputes around oil and gas, infrastructure and construction projects as well as disputes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS