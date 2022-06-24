3rd Circ. Revokes Cert. in Ollie's ADA Class Action

By P.J. D'Annunzio (June 24, 2022, 2:30 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit Friday threw out class certification for a group of wheelchair-using customers suing Ollie's Bargain Outlet for impeded access by having boxes, pillars and other obstacles in its stores, holding the lower court certified the class with inadequate evidence. A three-judge panel held that the Americans with Disabilities Act class certified by a Pennsylvania federal judge was overly broad and lacked evidence that it was large enough and had enough common claims to move forward as a single action. U.S. Circuit Judge David J. Porter wrote in the court's opinion that the plaintiffs' reliance on a 2018 census survey providing...

