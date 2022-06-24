Commerce Sets Early Duties On Russian Sodium Compound

By Nicole Rosenthal (June 24, 2022, 5:37 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce has set preliminary anti-dumping duties and final countervailing duties on imports of a Russian sodium compound used in military weapons that were found to be subsidized and sold in the U.S. at unfairly low prices. In the anti-dumping case, Commerce's International Trade Administration announced Thursday that all Russian companies — including mandatory respondent Uralchem, JSC — would face a preliminary duty rate of 207.17%, adjusted down to 25.73% to account for extensive export subsidies, for imports of sodium nitrite. The compound is used in ammunition, explosives and other military weapons, as well as in the production...

