Leech Tishman Accused Of Helping Exec Steal, Hide Funds

By Emma Cueto (June 24, 2022, 3:55 PM EDT) -- A New York investment fund has filed suit in Pennsylvania state court accusing Pittsburgh-based firm Leech Tishman Fuscaldo & Lampl LLC and its managing partner of helping a construction company executive steal millions in investor money, allegedly going so far as to hide money in the firm's client trust account. The suit, filed Thursday in the Court of Common Pleas, alleges that Leech Tishman and its managing partner, Pete Fuscaldo, aided Stephen D'Angelo — the CEO of construction company DCK Worldwide Group LLC — in siphoning away money lent to the construction company by Arena Investors LP, with Fuscaldo and the firm allegedly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS