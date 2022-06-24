NJ Driver's Arbitration Pact Valid, Lyft Says In Wage Row

By Caleb Drickey (June 24, 2022, 5:08 PM EDT) -- Lyft Inc. told a New Jersey federal court that a driver seeking repayment for allegedly unreimbursed expenses was bound by an arbitration agreement, which the company said was ironclad and enforceable under both federal and state law. In a Thursday brief supporting its bid to compel arbitration, Lyft attacked the worker's argument that rideshare drivers were agents of interstate commerce exempt from arbitration under the Federal Arbitration Act, saying that label could not be applied broadly to all professional drivers. "Interstate truckers are, as a class, engaged in interstate commerce," the company said. "Rideshare drivers who predominantly give short, local rides are...

