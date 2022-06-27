FisherBroyles Beats Ex-Client's Suit Over Insurance Coverage

By Rachel Rippetoe (June 27, 2022, 3:59 PM EDT) -- FisherBroyles LLP has escaped a legal malpractice claim in Illinois, with a federal judge recently ruling that a Canadian furniture manufacturer's complaint against the firm over allegedly botched insurance guidance was outside the state's statute of limitations. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Cole of the Northern District of Illinois ruled in favor of FisherBroyles on Thursday, saying the suit accusing FisherBroyles and lawyer Alastair Warr of malpractice in connection with an 2014 intellectual property case filed against Concepts Design Furniture Inc. and its parent company, Comptoir des Indes, was time-barred. The Canada-based furniture design company claimed in a suit filed in December 2021 that its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS