Energy Litigation To Watch In The Second Half Of 2022

By Keith Goldberg (July 6, 2022, 5:40 PM EDT) -- Climate change dominated energy-related litigation in the first half of 2022 and is a safe bet to remain in the spotlight in the second half of the year. The U.S. Supreme Court is considering a fresh plea to make a final call on where climate tort litigation against fossil fuel companies can be contested, while circuit courts grapple with challenges to the Biden administration's use of a key climate metric and California's ability to clamp down on vehicle greenhouse gas emissions. Meanwhile, a potential Supreme Court clarification of the scope of federal Clean Water Act jurisdiction could have major consequences for...

