Clif Bar Inks $10.5M Deal To End Sugar False Ad Action

By Lauren Berg (June 24, 2022, 6:18 PM EDT) -- Consumers of Clif Bars asked a California federal judge Thursday to bless a $10.5 million settlement resolving their class claims that the food company's labeling tricks buyers into thinking the bars are healthy, despite their high sugar content. Along with establishing a $10.5 million settlement fund, Clif Bar & Co. agreed to make labeling changes to its Clif Bars and Clif Kid ZBars, including removing the word "nutritious" and the phrase "Nourishing Kids in Motion," so long as 10% or more of a bar's calories come from added sugars, according to the consumers' motion for preliminary approval of the settlement....

