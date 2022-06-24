VirnetX Tells Fed. Circ. To Revive Patent Tied To $576M Win

By Andrew Karpan (June 24, 2022, 9:30 PM EDT) -- Patent-holding company VirnetX has urged the Federal Circuit to reverse a ruling from the Patent Trial and Appeal Board that gutted a patent tied to a $576 million judgment against Apple in Texas federal court. Apple's long-time legal foe VirnetX filed its opening brief with the Washington, D.C., appeals court on Thursday, pressing the judges there to reject language used by a board of PTAB judges to rule that claims in a patent covering a type of "agile network protocol" should never have been issued by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in 2002. Two years ago, the patent had already helped...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS