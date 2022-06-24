Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Amazon Points To Worker Organizing To Deny Union-Busting

By Stewart Bishop (June 24, 2022, 9:49 PM EDT) -- An attorney for Amazon on Friday told a New York federal judge that the recent union election and intense organizing activity at the online retailer's Staten Island warehouse shows there's been no effort by it to stifle workers' collective bargaining efforts.

Amazon's assertion came during a conference before U.S. District Judge Diane Gujarati in a case brought by the National Labor Relations Board's Brooklyn office over a former Amazon worker who claims the company retaliated against him for his organizing and protest activities at the JFK8 facility.

An attorney for Amazon told a New York federal judge that the flurry of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!