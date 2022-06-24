Amazon Points To Worker Organizing To Deny Union-Busting

By Stewart Bishop (June 24, 2022, 9:49 PM EDT) -- An attorney for Amazon on Friday told a New York federal judge that the recent union election and intense organizing activity at the online retailer's Staten Island warehouse shows there's been no effort by it to stifle workers' collective bargaining efforts. Amazon's assertion came during a conference before U.S. District Judge Diane Gujarati in a case brought by the National Labor Relations Board's Brooklyn office over a former Amazon worker who claims the company retaliated against him for his organizing and protest activities at the JFK8 facility. An attorney for Amazon told a New York federal judge that the flurry of...

