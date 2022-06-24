Mortgage Lender Seeks Win In FHA Whistleblower Fraud Suit

By Grace Elletson (June 24, 2022, 7:28 PM EDT) -- A mortgage lender asked a California federal court to award it a win in a whistleblower suit accusing the company of writing unqualified Federal Housing Administration loans to boost profits, arguing that the whistleblower hasn't shown any fraudulent activity. Academy Mortgage Corp. urged the court on Thursday to grant its request for summary judgment against claims by former underwriter Gwen Thrower, who sued the company on behalf of the government under the False Claims Act alleging it approved unfit FHA loans to obtain government insurance money. The mortgage lender said it had continually worked with the U.S. Department of Housing and...

