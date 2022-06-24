Joint Juice Slams 'Staggering' $141M Ask For False Ad Verdict

By Hailey Konnath (June 24, 2022, 9:29 PM EDT) -- The maker of Joint Juice drink products on Thursday tore into consumers' request for $141.5 million in damages after a jury found the company misled consumers about the drinks' health benefits, calling it a "staggering amount" that's contrary to the facts of the case and the law. BellRing Brands subsidiary Premier Nutrition Corp. urged a California federal court to reject consumers' motion for judgment in that amount, arguing it's nearly 100 times the total amount class members paid for the products. "Plaintiff asks the court to double up statutory damages under New York GBL [Sections] 349 and 350 for a total...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS